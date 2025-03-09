Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,147,000. Capital Management Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VTV opened at $174.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.52. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $154.12 and a 12-month high of $182.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

