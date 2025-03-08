Critical Analysis: BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) and Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS)

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Free Report) and Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BIT Mining and Agent Information Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIT Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00 Agent Information Software 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIT Mining N/A N/A N/A Agent Information Software 3.62% N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BIT Mining and Agent Information Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares BIT Mining and Agent Information Software”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIT Mining $32.92 million 0.90 -$28.71 million ($1.31) -1.50 Agent Information Software $5.41 million 1.03 $200,000.00 $0.04 30.00

Agent Information Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BIT Mining. BIT Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agent Information Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.3% of BIT Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Agent Information Software shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

BIT Mining has a beta of 2.61, indicating that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agent Information Software has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in the Mainland China, the United States, and Hong Kong. The company operates in two segments: Data Center and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. In addition, it engages in online gaming activities; and provision of technology services. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Akron, Ohio.

About Agent Information Software

Agent Information Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content via Internet or Web. It offers its software products and services to customers in the library community in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

