Trek Mining (CVE:TREK) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Trek Mining Inc shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.98 and traded as low as C$0.91. Trek Mining shares last traded at C$0.98, with a volume of 709,889 shares trading hands.

Trek Mining Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.98.

Trek Mining Company Profile

Trek Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Aurizona gold project covering approximately 241,400 hectares located in Brazil; and the Warintza copper-molybdenum exploration property with eight metallic mineral concessions covering 26,777 hectares located in Ecuador, as well as 75% interests in the Koricancha gold and silver milling operation located in Peru.

