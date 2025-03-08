Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and traded as low as $3.80. Vallourec shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 144 shares.

Vallourec Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Vallourec alerts:

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Vallourec had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Vallourec S.A. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vallourec Company Profile

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes; Mine & Forests; and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes and onshore rigid line pipes; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.