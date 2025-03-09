Best Technology Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 8th

NVIDIA, Broadcom, and Meta Platforms are the three Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares in companies that primarily focus on the development and production of technology products or services. These companies can span various segments including software, hardware, digital services, and telecommunications, and are often associated with rapid innovation and significant growth potential. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.69. 340,933,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,237,375. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $153.13.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $15.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.96. 74,457,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,621,582. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $251.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.28 and its 200-day moving average is $192.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $2.27 on Friday, hitting $625.66. 21,358,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,659,290. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $414.50 and a 52 week high of $740.91. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $656.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $599.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

