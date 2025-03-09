Coordinated Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Coordinated Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $81.33 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.80 and a 52 week high of $84.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2865 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

