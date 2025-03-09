HM Payson & Co. Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 577,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $233,194,000 after buying an additional 181,120 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 9,266 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $7,511,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 494,128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $199,549,000 after buying an additional 25,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,217 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $21,043,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $262.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $367.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.76, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,643,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total transaction of $718,046.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,273.50. This represents a 9.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 422,452 shares of company stock worth $153,659,530 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Friday. Benchmark began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.37.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

