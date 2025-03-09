Ruffer LLP Invests $4.31 Million in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter worth $2,014,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 431.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $124.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.61 and a 52 week high of $146.60. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.21. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $533.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.95 million. On average, analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

In related news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 2,633 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $348,925.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 833,812 shares in the company, valued at $110,496,766.24. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donna M. Long sold 742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $96,741.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,779.72. This trade represents a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,575,927. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

