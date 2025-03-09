Pharmaceutical Stocks To Research – March 6th

JD.com, Eli Lilly and Company, Abbott Laboratories, Veeva Systems, and Johnson & Johnson are the five Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares in companies that specialize in researching, developing, manufacturing, and marketing drugs and other health care products. These stocks provide investors exposure to the healthcare sector, though they can be subject to risks like regulatory changes, research and development uncertainties, and competitive pressures. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

JD.com (JD)

JD.com, Inc. operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

NASDAQ JD traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.50. 37,584,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,138,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. JD.com has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.58.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

LLY traded down $25.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $904.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,744,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,845. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $711.40 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $822.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $848.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $857.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.42.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $4.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,528,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,481,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $99.71 and a 12-month high of $141.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.42.

Veeva Systems (VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $15.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $235.40. 2,533,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.54. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $170.25 and a 1 year high of $258.93.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,599,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,990,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $169.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.19.

