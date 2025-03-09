LGT Capital Partners LTD. Decreases Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 56,700 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for approximately 2.3% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $60,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,703,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,486,977,000 after acquiring an additional 481,686 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,432,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,059,859,000 after acquiring an additional 60,147 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,808,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,194,840,000 after acquiring an additional 124,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,589,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,768,788,000 after acquiring an additional 355,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,251,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,469,199,000 after acquiring an additional 165,631 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:KKR opened at $115.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.01. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.92 and a twelve month high of $170.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

