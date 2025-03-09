Kendall Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 148.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,235 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Kendall Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JIRE. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JIRE opened at $65.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.73. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $57.55 and a 1-year high of $67.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.92.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

