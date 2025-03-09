VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) is Kendall Capital Management’s 7th Largest Position

Kendall Capital Management decreased its position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. VSE accounts for 2.0% of Kendall Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in VSE were worth $6,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSEC. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of VSE by 1,180.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get VSE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on VSEC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VSE to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of VSE from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of VSE from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VSE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

VSE Price Performance

VSE stock opened at $116.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 140.14 and a beta of 1.62. VSE Co. has a 52-week low of $73.36 and a 52-week high of $123.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.67.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $299.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.97 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 7.26%. On average, research analysts expect that VSE Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. VSE’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

About VSE

(Free Report)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.