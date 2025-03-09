Kendall Capital Management Sells 155 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Kendall Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,367,267,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,227.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 656,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,814,000 after purchasing an additional 655,457 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5,975.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,076,000 after purchasing an additional 532,085 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,072.5% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 295,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,683,000 after purchasing an additional 270,335 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 676,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,261,000 after purchasing an additional 174,889 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $378.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.59. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $315.24 and a 52 week high of $419.53. The company has a market capitalization of $98.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

