Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 1,655 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 181,089,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,157,000 after acquiring an additional 98,363,977 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,204,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710,766 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,198,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238,361 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,156,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,639,000 after acquiring an additional 304,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,371,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,862 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $20.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $20.82.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

