Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 313.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of WBD opened at $11.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.48. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WBD

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,094,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 599,317 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,558.12. The trade was a 22.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di acquired 17,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $197,917.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 159,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,824.12. This represents a 12.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.