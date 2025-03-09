PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,652,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398,260 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $131,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PULS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,309,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,904,000 after acquiring an additional 989,710 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,156,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,491,000 after purchasing an additional 56,803 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,082,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $156,689,000. Finally, Crane Advisory LLC grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 1,802,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,378,000 after buying an additional 393,901 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PULS opened at $49.60 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.67.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

