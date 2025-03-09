Strategic Equity Management Grows Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Strategic Equity Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,977 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.5% of Strategic Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.16.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab US Small-Cap ETF
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- What is Put Option Volume?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.