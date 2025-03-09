Horan Securities Inc. Acquires 10,561 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 100.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,561 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 262.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $28.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.03. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $32.71.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

