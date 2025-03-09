Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TMHC shares. Barclays raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $153,679.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $61.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.31. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $53.17 and a 1 year high of $75.49.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

