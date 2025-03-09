Truxton Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (OTCMKTS:TRUX)

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS TRUX opened at $81.55 on Friday. Truxton has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.26 and a 200-day moving average of $73.57. The company has a market cap of $233.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter.

Truxton Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including demand, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

