Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Position Boosted by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,194 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,657 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $11,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3,928.6% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on UBER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.71.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $76.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.63.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

