Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 950 Shares of VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lowered its position in VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in VF were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of VF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of VF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 256,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 16,431 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in VF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,663,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,084,000 after acquiring an additional 65,919 shares during the period. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in VF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,878,000. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

VF Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.46. VF Corporation has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $29.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.20.

VF Announces Dividend

VF ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. VF had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that VF Corporation will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VFC has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of VF in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on VF from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus raised shares of VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of VF from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of VF from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.90.

About VF

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

