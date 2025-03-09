Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $47.17 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 933,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $47,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADM opened at $49.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $44.92 and a 12-month high of $66.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.77 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.10%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

ADM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

