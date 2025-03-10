ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.16 and last traded at $31.16, with a volume of 5832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.02.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADEN. Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on ADENTRA from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. CIBC lowered their price objective on ADENTRA from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$60.00 price target on shares of ADENTRA and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.57.

The company has a market cap of $547.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average is $38.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 20th. This is a boost from ADENTRA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. ADENTRA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.10%.

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, and home centers.

