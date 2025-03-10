HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Announces Earnings Results

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $234.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

HPK stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.81. The company had a trading volume of 416,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,701. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.32. HighPeak Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of HighPeak Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

