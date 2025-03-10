Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) SVP Sells $37,555.38 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) SVP Paula Green sold 918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $37,555.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,609.92. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Paula Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Paula Green sold 1,259 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $62,131.65.

On Friday, January 3rd, Paula Green sold 160 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $7,294.40.

On Friday, December 20th, Paula Green sold 282 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $12,661.80.

NASDAQ:TWST traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,733,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,978. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 2.15. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $60.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Twist Bioscience last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 59.76% and a negative return on equity of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,173.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 82,953 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter.

TWST has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays set a $58.00 target price on shares of Twist Bioscience and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

