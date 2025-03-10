Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.43 and last traded at $74.97, with a volume of 959934 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.27.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

