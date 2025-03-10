Insider Selling: American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) SVP Sells 3,700 Shares of Stock

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $81,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,783.71. The trade was a 5.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

American Public Education Trading Down 2.5 %

APEI traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.92. 320,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.96 million, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $25.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair upgraded American Public Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of American Public Education from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Public Education

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 275,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 58,984 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in American Public Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $858,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in American Public Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,691,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

