Amundi Sells 10,497,678 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Amundi lessened its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,301,194 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,497,678 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $159,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 1.1% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,693 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 63,323 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on F shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.77.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $9.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

