United Community Bank Buys 1,070 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

United Community Bank increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 2,891.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. United Community Bank’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 101.8% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $86.58 on Monday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.51 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

