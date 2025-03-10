Analysts Set First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Target Price at C$21.57

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.57.

FM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.20 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Director Charles Kevin Mcarthur bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$430,842.13. Also, Director Simon John Scott bought 1,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,942.29. Company insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

TSE:FM opened at C$17.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.73. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$12.77 and a 1 year high of C$21.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 14.05% and a negative net margin of 32.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.55872 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

