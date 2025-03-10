ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) & Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Financial Review

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) and Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ServiceTitan and Palantir Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceTitan N/A N/A N/A Palantir Technologies 16.13% 6.85% 5.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ServiceTitan and Palantir Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceTitan 0 4 9 1 2.79 Palantir Technologies 5 13 4 0 1.95

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ServiceTitan presently has a consensus price target of $116.17, suggesting a potential upside of 31.37%. Palantir Technologies has a consensus price target of $74.79, suggesting a potential downside of 12.08%. Given ServiceTitan’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ServiceTitan is more favorable than Palantir Technologies.

45.7% of Palantir Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Palantir Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ServiceTitan and Palantir Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceTitan $724.36 million 9.34 N/A N/A N/A Palantir Technologies $2.87 billion 69.63 $462.19 million $0.19 447.72

Palantir Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than ServiceTitan.

Summary

Palantir Technologies beats ServiceTitan on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan, Inc. engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies. The company was founded by Alexander Ceadmon Karp, Peter Andreas Thiel, Stephen Cohen, and Nathan Dale Gettings in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

