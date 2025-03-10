Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives $424.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $424.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CASY. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $403.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

In other news, Director Mike Spanos bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $396.76 per share, for a total transaction of $198,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,765.72. This represents a 19.25 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total value of $192,208.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,761.11. The trade was a 16.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 941.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASY opened at $398.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $410.34 and a 200 day moving average of $399.46. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $290.00 and a fifty-two week high of $445.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.56. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

