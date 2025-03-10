Andra AP fonden Buys Shares of 22,700 Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.08.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

NYSE:PAAS opened at $24.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.80 and a beta of 1.25. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $815.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.20 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

