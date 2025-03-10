Andra AP fonden Acquires New Shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 160,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $20,790,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on WPM. Stifel Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $70.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.23 and a 200-day moving average of $62.35. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $43.18 and a one year high of $71.81. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.