Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 307,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 72,420 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 369.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 73,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 58,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $2,162,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Chatham Lodging Trust Price Performance

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $8.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $10.46. The company has a market cap of $410.17 million, a P/E ratio of -36.41 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.69.

Chatham Lodging Trust Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -450.00%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on CLDT

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.