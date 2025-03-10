Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 465,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $23,427,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 269.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 153,183 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 195,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

IXN stock opened at $80.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $68.53 and a one year high of $88.62.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

