Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Booking by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Booking by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Booking from $5,250.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Booking from $5,100.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Booking from $4,580.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,370.43.

Booking Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Booking stock opened at $4,673.38 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,337.24. The firm has a market cap of $153.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4,872.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,662.88.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.19%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

