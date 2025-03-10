KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Major Shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr Sells 6,000,000 Shares

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.6 %

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $115.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.94 and a 200-day moving average of $142.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.92 and a twelve month high of $170.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.43.

Get Our Latest Report on KKR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,687,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,384,650,000 after buying an additional 441,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,703,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,486,977,000 after acquiring an additional 481,686 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,432,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,059,859,000 after acquiring an additional 60,147 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,808,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,194,840,000 after acquiring an additional 124,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,047,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,073,624,000 after purchasing an additional 458,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.