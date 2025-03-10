313,908 Shares in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 313,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 304,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Stock Performance

NYSE:UA opened at $6.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $10.62.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

