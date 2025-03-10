Andra AP fonden Makes New $693,000 Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2,461.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 73,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 70,687 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 31,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,283,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,338,485.76. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at $10,754,459.04. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,296 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.
Trade Desk Stock Performance
NASDAQ TTD opened at $64.91 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.82 and a 52-week high of $141.53. The company has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.94 and a 200-day moving average of $113.21.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Trade Desk declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Trade Desk Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
