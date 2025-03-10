Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Invests $201,000 in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 56.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 28,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth $47,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth $298,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 41.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on HRL shares. Barclays raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:HRL opened at $29.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.92. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Articles

