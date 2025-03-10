Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Announces $0.22 Dividend

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th.
Anglo American Price Performance
Shares of AAUKF opened at $30.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.98. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $35.70.
About Anglo American
