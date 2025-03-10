Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,682 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTC. State Street Corp raised its position in PTC by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,076,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,088,000 after acquiring an additional 133,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,341,000 after purchasing an additional 37,645 shares in the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in PTC by 83.7% during the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,429,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,164,000 after purchasing an additional 650,990 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC by 2.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,096,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,463,000 after buying an additional 30,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in PTC by 19.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 924,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,012,000 after buying an additional 150,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.09.

PTC Stock Up 1.3 %

PTC stock opened at $162.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.52. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.53 and a 12-month high of $203.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

