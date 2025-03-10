Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 7,078 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,078 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Grab were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Grab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRAB has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.60 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. China Renaissance lowered shares of Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.40 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Grab from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Grab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $5.45 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.62.

Grab Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Grab stock opened at $4.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.50, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.40.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Grab had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.57 million. Analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Grab Profile

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.