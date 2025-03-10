Assetmark Inc. Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.00, for a total transaction of $851,191.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,411,064. This trade represents a 16.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 7,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.80, for a total value of $2,629,175.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,580,134.40. This trade represents a 19.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 116 shares of company stock worth $35,278 and have sold 23,064 shares worth $8,157,322. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CW

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of CW opened at $314.45 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $236.31 and a 12-month high of $393.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $343.61 and its 200 day moving average is $345.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.96%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.