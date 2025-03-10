Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,753 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,552,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,735,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,527,000 after acquiring an additional 476,892 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,219,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,796,000 after acquiring an additional 282,633 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 473,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,999,000 after acquiring an additional 243,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,230,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

H&R Block Stock Up 4.6 %

HRB stock opened at $55.52 on Monday. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.87 and a twelve month high of $68.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.66 and its 200-day moving average is $57.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.65.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a net margin of 14.71% and a negative return on equity of 179.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.32%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Articles

