Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 302,925 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $36,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,344,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,064,601,000 after purchasing an additional 639,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,002,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $342,131,000 after acquiring an additional 101,108 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7,549.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,316 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 63.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,633,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,120,000 after acquiring an additional 633,970 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 123.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,182,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,503,000 after acquiring an additional 653,032 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 3.0 %

Phillips 66 stock opened at $126.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.25. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $108.91 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.12%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

