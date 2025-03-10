M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,288 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 399.7% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 6,647.5% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 26,856 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 735.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 219,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,563,000 after purchasing an additional 192,801 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 190.0% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $948,930.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,463.06. This trade represents a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of Humana stock opened at $259.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $271.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.10. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.31 and a 52 week high of $406.46.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUM. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Humana from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.68.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

