Pamt (PAMT) and Its Peers Critical Comparison

Pamt (NASDAQ:PAMT – Get Free Report) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Trucking, except local” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Pamt to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Pamt has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pamt’s competitors have a beta of 1.22, meaning that their average stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pamt and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pamt $714.65 million -$31.80 million -9.36 Pamt Competitors $3.49 billion $148.13 million 20.33

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pamt’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pamt. Pamt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

22.1% of Pamt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of shares of all “Trucking, except local” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of Pamt shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of shares of all “Trucking, except local” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pamt and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pamt -4.45% -2.58% -1.07% Pamt Competitors 3.33% 8.16% 4.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pamt and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pamt 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pamt Competitors 299 1815 1628 39 2.37

Pamt currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.70%. As a group, “Trucking, except local” companies have a potential upside of 27.30%. Given Pamt’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pamt has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Pamt competitors beat Pamt on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About Pamt

PAMT Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units. The company was founded in June 1986 and is headquartered in Tontitown, AR.

